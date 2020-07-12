No gas supply to Banani, Mohakhali for 12 hours

These areas will be without gas until 8pm Sunday, Titas said in a statement.

Homes, businesses, industries and CNG refuelling stations in Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Avenue, Banani, Mohakhali DOHS and nearby areas are suffering as a result.

Titas had suspended gas supply on Jul 7 to carry out tie-in work on a 24-inch gas line, its spokesman Mirza Mahbub Hossain told bdnews24.com.

"But the work could not be completed that day so we are trying again."