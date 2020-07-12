Home > Bangladesh

No gas supply to Banani, Mohakhali for 12 hours

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jul 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 01:50 PM BdST

The state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas has once again turned off the gas supply to Dhaka's Mohakhali and Banani for 12 hours, barely six days after conducting work on a distribution line.

These areas will be without gas until 8pm Sunday, Titas said in a statement.

Homes, businesses, industries and CNG refuelling stations in Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Avenue, Banani, Mohakhali DOHS and nearby areas are suffering as a result.

Titas had suspended gas supply on Jul 7 to carry out tie-in work on a 24-inch gas line, its spokesman Mirza Mahbub Hossain told bdnews24.com.

"But the work could not be completed that day so we are trying again."

