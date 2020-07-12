No gas supply to Banani, Mohakhali for 12 hours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 01:50 PM BdST
The state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas has once again turned off the gas supply to Dhaka's Mohakhali and Banani for 12 hours, barely six days after conducting work on a distribution line.
These areas will be without gas until 8pm Sunday, Titas said in a statement.
Homes, businesses, industries and CNG refuelling stations in Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Avenue, Banani, Mohakhali DOHS and nearby areas are suffering as a result.
"But the work could not be completed that day so we are trying again."
