Bangladesh reports 2,949 virus cases, 37 deaths in daily count
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 02:54 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 37 new deaths from the coronavirus infection over a 24-hour period, raising the body count to 2,275.
The caseload surged to 178,443 after 2,949 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8am Friday, according to the health directorate.
The recovery tally also climbed to 86,406 with another 1,862 patients overcoming the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 48.42 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.
A total of 13,488 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 21.86 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.
Globally, over 12.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 554,989 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 37 more virus deaths, cases jump by 2,949
- Pandemic clouds future of migrant workers
- Regent scam: Hasina seeks explanation
- Shahed’s father dies of COVID-19
- Italy bans arrivals from Bangladesh until Oct 5
- Govt announces special pay for COVID-19 carers
- 16 Nigerians held over social media 'fraud'
- Govt blacklists 14 medical contractors
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry
- Hasina seeks explanation about fake COVID-19 test reports
- How Shahed built an empire of fraud using friends in high places
- Father of Shahed, wanted in fake test report scam, dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh blacklists 14 medical contractors after mask, PPE scams
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- Italy bans arrivals from Bangladesh until Oct 5 amid coronavirus clearance scandal
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Bangladesh arrests 16 Nigerians over 'fraud' on social media