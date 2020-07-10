Bangladesh reports 2,949 virus cases, 37 deaths in daily count

The caseload surged to 178,443 after 2,949 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8am Friday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery tally also climbed to 86,406 with another 1,862 patients overcoming the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 48.42 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.

A total of 13,488 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, 21.86 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 12.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 554,989 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.