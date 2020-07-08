Nearly half of Wari COVID-19 tests come back positive in three days of lockdown
Almost 50 percent of the people, who gave samples in the first three days of lockdown in Dhaka’s Wari, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor gave the figures on Tuesday.
The traders transferring goods over the makeshift barricade erected at the entry of Old Dhaka’s Wari amid the lockdown enforced in the area for 21 days to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
“We must strictly enforce the lockdown and all must follow the restrictive measures,” he told reporters after a meeting of a committee to implement the lockdown measures.
DSCC workers spraying disinfectants at Old Dhaka’s Wari, the area flagged as red zone, to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
Sarwar Hossain Alo, the councillor of the local city corporation ward, said tests on 24 of the 51 samples taken in three days came back positive.
