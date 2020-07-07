Bangladesh reports 3,027 new virus cases, death toll hits 2,151

The tally of infections surged to 168,645 on the back of 3,027 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

Another 1,953 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 78,102, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate currently stands at 46.31 percent while the mortality rate is 1.28 percent.

Globally, over 11.62 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 538,189 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.