Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 153,000; another 38 die

The body count jumped to 1,926 after 38 more deaths from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery total surged to 66,442 with another 4,334 infected patients overcoming the illness at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

Globally, over 10.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 516,210 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.