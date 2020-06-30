Divers find another dead man in Buriganga launch capsize; toll rises to 33
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 02:02 PM BdST
The death toll from the fatal collision between two launches on the Buriganga River has climbed to 33 after divers found another body on Tuesday.
A man was found dead inside the Morning Bird, a small vessel that capsized on Monday, Russel Sikder, a duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room, told bdnews24.com.
Navy, the Coast Guard, River Police and BIWTA personnel joined Fire Service divers in the rescue efforts for the second day on Tuesday.
Morning Bird capsized with over 50 passengers on board on Monday after it was hit by a large vessel.
Moyur-2, a passenger vessel from Chandpur, which was speeding in reverse, slammed Morning Bird. In the next few seconds, Morning Bird went upside down and disappeared into water.
- Police file case over launch capsize
- PM questions ‘abnormal’ bills for health workers
- Hospital fire: HC orders settlement over damages
- Bridge cracks after being hit by rescue vessel
- Papia, husband charged in court
- All launch capsize victims identified
- Probe opens into Buriganga launch capsize
- Man rescued alive after launch capsize
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh eases rules for investors to park untaxed money in stocks
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics