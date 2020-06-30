Divers find another dead man in Buriganga launch capsize; toll rises to 33

A man was found dead inside the Morning Bird, a small vessel that capsized on Monday, Russel Sikder, a duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room, told bdnews24.com.

Navy, the Coast Guard, River Police and BIWTA personnel joined Fire Service divers in the rescue efforts for the second day on Tuesday.

Morning Bird capsized with over 50 passengers on board on Monday after it was hit by a large vessel.

Moyur-2, a passenger vessel from Chandpur, which was speeding in reverse, slammed Morning Bird. In the next few seconds, Morning Bird went upside down and disappeared into water.