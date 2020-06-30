Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000

The caseload surged to 145,483 on the back of 3,682 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

Another 1,844 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital in the same period, taking the tally to 59,624, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from the disease currently stands at 40.98 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.27 percent.

The latest fatalities include 52 men and 12 women. In terms of their ages, seven were between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 21 between 51 and 60, 16 between 61 and 70, 11 between 71 and 80, while three were over 81 years.

A total of 18,426 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, said Nasima.

More than 10.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 504,269​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.