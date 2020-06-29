Bangladesh imposes fees on COVID-19 tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2020 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 03:05 PM BdST
COVID-19 tests at government facilities will no longer be free as the government has approved a health ministry proposal to impose fees on the tests.
Patients will now have to pay Tk 200 per test if they visit the kiosks to give samples or if they are hospitalised, the Health Directorate said in a notice issued on Monday.
The fees will be Tk 500 in case of home sample collections, the ministry said in the statement.
The decision will be effective soon, the notice, signed by Dr Nargis Begum, deputy secretary of Health Services Division, said.
