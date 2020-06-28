Bangladesh reports 43 more virus deaths, 3,809 new infections

The caseload surged to 137,787 on the back 3,809 positive tests in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, according to the health directorate.

Another 1,409 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 55,727, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Sunday.

The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.54 percent while the mortality rate is 1.26 percent, according to government data. A total of 18,099 samples were tested across the country with 21.05 percent returning positive results.

The latest fatalities include 31 men and 14 women. In terms of their ages, two were between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, seven between 41 and 50, 13 between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 while another was over 81 years old.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.