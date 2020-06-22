Bangladesh flags 27 more areas as red zones, locks them down
The government has announced a so-called general holiday in 27 more red zones, flagged as risky areas on the basis of mortality and infection rates of the coronavirus, to contain the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Public Administration marked the zones in 10 more districts, including Chattogram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Narayanganj, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Jashore and Madaripur on Sunday midnight.
The zones were put under a general holiday on Jun 21, the ministry said.
The government had previously decided to enforce a holiday in red zones on Jun 15.
“Military or non-military, government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous or private offices and officials residing in the red zones will be on general holiday,” the Cabinet Division said in the statement.
