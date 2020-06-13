Bangladesh overtakes China in virus cases; 44 new deaths

Another 44 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, bringing the body count to 1,139.



The recovery tally also climbed to 17,827 with 578 patients being released from hospitals throughout the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.



As many as 16,638 samples were tested at 59 labs across Bangladesh, 17.17 percent of which returned positive results during that time, she added.



The rate of recovery from COVID-19 currently stands at 21.13 percent while the mortality rate is 1.35 percent, according to government data.

Globally, over 7.65 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 425,902 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.