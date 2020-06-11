Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, caseload crosses 78,000

The tally of infections surged to 78,052 on the back of 3,187 positive tests for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to the health directorate.

Another 848 patients were released from hospitals around the country in the same period, raising the recovery count to 16,748, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 15,772 samples were tested at authorised labs during that time.

Globally, more than 7.36 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 416,200 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.