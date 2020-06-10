Home > Bangladesh

Impulse Hospital anaesthesiologist dies from coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 01:16 PM BdST

A physician of a private hospital in Dhaka has died after contracting COVID-19, raising the body count among doctors to 27.

Dr Jalilur Rahman Khan, a senior consultant in Impulse Hospital’s anaesthesiology department, passed away in hospital care at 4:30pm on Tuesday, said Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibilities.

Jalilur became infected while providing medical services at the hospital, said Dr Rahat.

"He had been on a ventilator for the past three days. He died there.”

As many as 957 doctors have been infected with the virus so far, according to BMA.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.