Impulse Hospital anaesthesiologist dies from coronavirus

Dr Jalilur Rahman Khan, a senior consultant in Impulse Hospital’s anaesthesiology department, passed away in hospital care at 4:30pm on Tuesday, said Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibilities.

Jalilur became infected while providing medical services at the hospital, said Dr Rahat.

"He had been on a ventilator for the past three days. He died there.”

As many as 957 doctors have been infected with the virus so far, according to BMA.