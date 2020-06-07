Home > Bangladesh

RAB magistrate Sarwoer, wife test positive for COVID-19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jun 2020 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 12:52 PM BdST

RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam and his wife have been infected by the coronavirus.

Sarwoer received the positive test result on Saturday night, he told bdnews24.com.

“My throat had been itching slightly since Thursday and I gave test samples on Friday. My wife tested positive a few days ago.”

Sarwoer is receiving treatment from home, while his wife has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“My wife and I are both physically healthy. Pray for us,” said Sarwoer.

Samples collected from their two daughters are also being tested but the results have not come yet, he said.

