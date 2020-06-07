RAB magistrate Sarwoer, wife test positive for COVID-19

Sarwoer received the positive test result on Saturday night, he told bdnews24.com.

“My throat had been itching slightly since Thursday and I gave test samples on Friday. My wife tested positive a few days ago.”

Sarwoer is receiving treatment from home, while his wife has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“My wife and I are both physically healthy. Pray for us,” said Sarwoer.

Samples collected from their two daughters are also being tested but the results have not come yet, he said.