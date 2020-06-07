RAB magistrate Sarwoer, wife test positive for COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2020 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 12:52 PM BdST
RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam and his wife have been infected by the coronavirus.
Sarwoer received the positive test result on Saturday night, he told bdnews24.com.
Sarwoer is receiving treatment from home, while his wife has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
“My wife and I are both physically healthy. Pray for us,” said Sarwoer.
Samples collected from their two daughters are also being tested but the results have not come yet, he said.
