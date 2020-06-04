Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam
Published: 04 Jun 2020 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 02:24 PM BdST
The government has transferred Md Ashadul Islam, secretary to the Health Services Division, amid questions over the handling of the mask scam during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Ashadul has been attached to the Planning Division with Abdul Mannan, chairman of the Land Reform Board, replacing him in the Health Services Division, the public administration ministry said in a notice on Thursday.
Mannan had earlier served as the divisional commissioner of Chattogram.
More to follow
