Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, cases surge past 55,000

The caseload surged to 55,140 after 2,695 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.

The recovery count also rose to 11,590 after another 470 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from COVID-19 currently stands at 21.02 percent while the mortality rate is 1.35 percent, according to the health directorate.

A total of 12,510 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time, Nasima added.

Globally, over 6.38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 379,197 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.