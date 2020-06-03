Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, cases surge past 55,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2020 02:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 37 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in a day, taking the body count 746.
The caseload surged to 55,140 after 2,695 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.
The recovery count also rose to 11,590 after another 470 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The recovery rate from COVID-19 currently stands at 21.02 percent while the mortality rate is 1.35 percent, according to the health directorate.
A total of 12,510 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time, Nasima added.
Globally, over 6.38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 379,197 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 37 new virus deaths, cases surge by 2,695
- Libya killings: CID starts case
- Hospital releases patient after he pays Tk 150,000
- Patient ‘barred from leaving’ hospital over bills
- UK-Bangladeshis in ‘greatest danger’ of death
- Submit report on hospital fire: HC
- Libya killings: Family sues 3 ‘middlemen’
- Record surge in COVID-19 cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Anwer Khan Modern Hospital ‘bars patient from leaving’ over COVID-19 treatment bills
- People of Bangladeshi origin in Britain in ‘greatest danger’ of dying in pandemic: health report
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
- Virus patient's 'free' treatment at Anwer Khan hospital ends with Tk 150,000 bill
- Biman cancels flights as coronavirus scare keeps passengers away
- Tensions rise in US cities after police shot; Trump pushes crackdown
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, cases surge past 55,000