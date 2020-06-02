Libya killings: Victim's family sues three ‘middlemen’ in Gopalganj

Kabul Mridha, father of Sujon Mridha from Bamandanga village, initiated the case on Monday, according to Muksudpur Police Station chief Mirza Abul Kalam Azad.

Liaqat Sheikh alias Leku Sheikh, 45, from Sundardi village, Rob Morol, 45 from Jatrabari village and Julhas Sardar from Satyaborti village were named in the case.

Police earlier arrested Julhas Sardar in another case filed by three families in Madaripur. It came after the Rapid Action Batallion apprehended Kamal Uddin, alias Haji Kamal, 55, on charges of trafficking some of the victims at least two of those who lost their lives in the revenge killing last week.

The family of a Libyan people trafficker killed 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants in revenge for his death, according to Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).