Libya killings: Victim's family sues three ‘middlemen’ in Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 03:58 PM BdST
The family of one of the 26 Bangladeshi migrants murdered in Libya has started a case against three ‘middlemen’ in Gopalganj's Maksudpur under the anti-trafficking law.
Kabul Mridha, father of Sujon Mridha from Bamandanga village, initiated the case on Monday, according to Muksudpur Police Station chief Mirza Abul Kalam Azad.
Liaqat Sheikh alias Leku Sheikh, 45, from Sundardi village, Rob Morol, 45 from Jatrabari village and Julhas Sardar from Satyaborti village were named in the case.
Police earlier arrested Julhas Sardar in another case filed by three families in Madaripur. It came after the Rapid Action Batallion apprehended Kamal Uddin, alias Haji Kamal, 55, on charges of trafficking some of the victims at least two of those who lost their lives in the revenge killing last week.
The family of a Libyan people trafficker killed 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants in revenge for his death, according to Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
- Record surge in COVID-19 cases
- 4 arrested for stealing cash from bank vehicle
- Kamal ‘trafficked’ at least 2 killed in Libya massacre
- Test, treat pregnant women with priority: HC
- Judicial inquiry sought into United Hospital fire
- Govt to flag virus risk zones
- No more than 25% of employees allowed into offices
- Passengers still wary of flights after lockdown
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- It is not whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much
- Bangladesh restricts presence of govt employees in offices in pandemic
- Unlocked Bangladesh plans to flag coronavirus risk zones
- Congo declares new Ebola epidemic, 1,000 km from eastern outbreak
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- 8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- Police arrest 4 for stealing cash from National Bank vehicle, recover Tk 6m
- Abdul Monem, a revered constructor who rose from humble beginnings