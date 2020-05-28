Thousands crowd Shimulia terminal to reach Dhaka in pandemic
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 03:54 PM BdST
Thousands of travellers from the southern districts have gathered at Munshiganj’s Shimulia ferry terminal to make their way towards Dhaka after the end of Eid holidays amid coronavirus fears.
The Kathalbari-Shimulia route saw increased traffic on Thursday morning. A huge number of people crossed the Padma River on ferries without paying heed to social distancing or health rules.
Thousands of people have been coming to Shimulia with their families from Kathalbari since morning but they are not following hygiene rules, said AGM Md Shafiqul Islam of BIWTC Shimulia ferry terminal.
“The warning signal No. 2 in the Padma has been lifted on Thursday morning. Although the currents were not as strong as yesterday, it was still a bit unsteady. Weather was also windy.”
"The 10 ferries are operating very carefully. It is taking more time for the ferries to come and go because of the river currents. We are trying to make the crossing smooth. There is also a small ferry in standby which will be used in case of emergency.”
Many of them were seen leaving for their destinations in small cars, autorickshaws, motorbikes and even in pickups or trucks. They were forced to pay several times more as a result. Some unlucky ones did not manage to get any transport at all and decided to walk to their destination.
"We are working for the safety of our passengers but they are not listening. No-one has patience. They are rushing towards their destinations in different vehicles. However, we are continuing with our efforts,” said Sirajul Kabir, chief of Mawa River Police Station.
- Public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire
- Bangladesh makes sample collection kits
- Offices, public transports to reopen on May 31
- Offices to reopen on May 31
- 3 die from electrocution in Narayanganj
- 14 die in north after consuming ‘spirit’
- 22 more virus deaths, cases surge by 1,541
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31
- 14 die in northern Bangladesh after consuming ‘alcoholic drinks’
- Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
- Bangladesh researchers make sample collection kits for coronavirus test