Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 02:55 PM BdST
The tally of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has surged to 40,321 after the daily caseload crossed 2,000 for the first time.
A total of 2,029 new COVID-19 cases were detected from 9,310 samples tested in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to the health directorate.
Another 15 new fatalities were registered in the same period, taking the body count to 559, said DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana in a media briefing.
The recovery count also climbed to 8,425 during that time after 500 more COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals across the country.
Globally, over 5.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 355,758 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
