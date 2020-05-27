14 die in northern Bangladesh after consuming ‘alcoholic drinks’

In the northern district of Rangpur, the death toll rose to eight after five more people died in Pirganj from consuming spirit in the last two days, according to the police.

In Dinajpur, at least six people died from consuming alcoholic drinks, the police said. Three of them died at the local hospital in Birampur Upazila while others died on their way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

“They all drank something similar to alcohol and fell ill before they were admitted to hospitals. We are investigating the source of the alcohol,” said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chief of Birampur Police Station.

More to follow