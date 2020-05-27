14 die in northern Bangladesh after consuming ‘alcoholic drinks’
Dinajpur, Rangpur Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 05:07 PM BdST
At least 14 people died in three days after consuming spirit in the neighbouring districts of Dinajpur and Rangpur during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
In the northern district of Rangpur, the death toll rose to eight after five more people died in Pirganj from consuming spirit in the last two days, according to the police.
In Dinajpur, at least six people died from consuming alcoholic drinks, the police said. Three of them died at the local hospital in Birampur Upazila while others died on their way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
“They all drank something similar to alcohol and fell ill before they were admitted to hospitals. We are investigating the source of the alcohol,” said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chief of Birampur Police Station.
