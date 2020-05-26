Home > Bangladesh

Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2020 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 01:26 PM BdST

Anwara Begum, the wife of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has died during treatment at the age of 67.

She breathed her last at 10:40 am on Tuesday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, said the deputy speaker's aide Swapan Kumar Biswas.

Anwara, who had been suffering from old-age complications for a while, died from a heart ailment, he said.

She will be laid to rest at the deputy speaker's ancestral home Gaibandha's Saghata.

