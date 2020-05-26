Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2020 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 01:26 PM BdST
Anwara Begum, the wife of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has died during treatment at the age of 67.
She breathed her last at 10:40 am on Tuesday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, said the deputy speaker's aide Swapan Kumar Biswas.
Anwara, who had been suffering from old-age complications for a while, died from a heart ailment, he said.
She will be laid to rest at the deputy speaker's ancestral home Gaibandha's Saghata.
