Home > Bangladesh

Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 May 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 10:37 PM BdST

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in India’s Manipur has jolted Sylhet region in Bangladesh.

The earthquake at 8:42pm on Monday was 56.6 kilometres deep and 213km northeast from Sylhet.

No damage or casualties were reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.