Earthquake in India jolts parts of Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 10:37 PM BdST
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in India’s Manipur has jolted Sylhet region in Bangladesh.
The earthquake at 8:42pm on Monday was 56.6 kilometres deep and 213km northeast from Sylhet.
No damage or casualties were reported.
