S Alam Group Director Morshedul dies from COVID-19
Morshedul Alam, a director of S Alam Group and elder brother to its Chairman Saiful Alam, has died from COVID-19.
The 65-year-old with underlying health conditions lost the battle for survival at the intensive care unit of the Chattogram General Hospital on Friday night, a doctor said.
Morshedul was also a director of the NRB Global Bank.
He was admitted to the hospital’s isolation unit on Thursday evening and later transferred to the ICU, Dr Abdur Rab told bdnews24.com.
Morshedul had heart problems as well, he added.
Besides Morshedul, five other members of the family tested positive for coronavirus on Mar 17.
They included S Alam Group Vice-Chairman and Al-Arafah Islami Bank Chairman Abdus Samad, and S Alam Group directors Rashedul Alam, Shahidul Alam and Osman Ghani.
The other patient was the wife of one of the brothers. All of them had been in isolation at home.
Saiful, his wife, and some other members of the family had been in Singapore, an aide told bdnews24.com.
