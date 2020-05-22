Amphan death toll climbs to 22 in Bangladesh

Officials said most deaths were caused by uprooted trees and collapsing houses as the cyclone pummelled the country's coasts with gusting winds and heavy rainfall on Wednesday, destroying countless homes, ripping out electricity poles and flooding large tracts of land in low-lying areas.

Twelve people died in Jashore, three in Pirojpur while Patuakhali registered two fatalities. Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Bhola, Chandpur and Barguna recorded one death each.

Five casualties were recorded in Jashore's Manirampur Upazila, including an elderly couple along with a man and his son, authorities said. Two more deaths were reported in Sharsha, pushing the district's death toll to 12, according to police.

The dead in Manirampur Upazila were identified as Khokon Das, 70, and his wife Bijan Dasi, 60, Wazed Ali, 50, his son Mohammed Issa, 15, and Asia Begum, 70, said Manirampur Police Station chief Rafiqul Islam.

Khokon and Bijan Dasi were crushed to death by a felled tree while on their way to a shelter, said UP Chairman Abul Hossain.

“Wazed and his son Issa took refuge in a poultry farm but they died when a tree fell on the farm.”

Asia Begum was sleeping in the balcony during the storm but died after being buried under the debris from the roof which collapsed when an uprooted tree landed on it, said Abul Hossain.

Authorities could not register the five deaths in Manirampur earlier as the cyclone knocked down the power connection and mobile network in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Shafiul Arif.

"We fear there could be more deaths in the remote areas," said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ahsanullah Sharifi Abu.

A general diary has been filed regarding the five deaths, said SI Fateur Rahman of Manirampur Police Station.

The two victims in Sharsha were identified as Gopal Chandra of Jelepara and Mizanir Rahman, a native of Mahipura village, said UNO Pulak Kumar Mondal.

Earlier, the local administration reported the death of Khanto Begum, 45, and her daughter Rabeya, 13, in Chougachha Upazila, Muktar Ali, 35, from Bagachra Union and Moyna Khatun, 25, of Goga Pashchimpara, and Doly Begum, 48, from Bagharpara.

At least 72 people died in India before the storm turned into a land depression.