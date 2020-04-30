80-year-old man beats coronavirus, greeted with flowers in Bangladesh
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2020 05:25 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 05:25 AM BdST
An 80-year-old man has survived COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Rangpur and received a floral send-off after being discharged from hospital.
The medical staff at the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital, or DCIH, in Rangpur greeted the elderly man with flowers while he was leaving the hospital nine days after his admission on Wednesday.
The octogenarian, a follower of Tablighi Jamaat who returned from Dhaka around a month ago, is a resident of Auliaganj village in Rangpur’s Badarganj Upazila.
“He showed symptoms of the virus after going to his daughter-in-law’s house at Khamar Mor intersection in Rangpur Sadar. He went to receive treatment at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Arp 14,” Nurunnabi said.
“The sample of the elderly man was collected that day and the report came back positive on Apt 16. He was subsequently advised to get admitted to the RMCH.”
The octogenarian was sent to DCIH later on Apr 20. The hospital discharged him after he twice tested negative for the virus.
