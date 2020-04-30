Home > Bangladesh

80-year-old man beats coronavirus, greeted with flowers in Bangladesh

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 05:25 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 05:25 AM BdST

An 80-year-old man has survived COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Rangpur and received a floral send-off after being discharged from hospital.

The medical staff at the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital, or DCIH, in Rangpur greeted the elderly man with flowers while he was leaving the hospital nine days after his admission on Wednesday.

The octogenarian, a follower of Tablighi Jamaat who returned from Dhaka around a month ago, is a resident of Auliaganj village in Rangpur’s Badarganj Upazila.

He travelled from one mosque to another to attend lectures and call people to prayers in Dhaka. He was physically ill at that time, said Dr SM Nurunnabi, coordinator of the DCIH.

“He showed symptoms of the virus after going to his daughter-in-law’s house at Khamar Mor intersection in Rangpur Sadar. He went to receive treatment at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Arp 14,” Nurunnabi said.

“The sample of the elderly man was collected that day and the report came back positive on Apt 16. He was subsequently advised to get admitted to the RMCH.”

The octogenarian was sent to DCIH later on Apr 20. The hospital discharged him after he twice tested negative for the virus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Flowers for 80-year-old COVID-19 survivor

40 doctors infected at Suhrawardy Hospital

Zahangir backtracks on mosque reopening

‘It’s like a bad dream’

Scores of private cars hit the street in Dhaka’s Motijheel as if it was any other pre-lockdown regular day in the city. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Lockdown can be eased: health minister

Govt recruiting 2,000 doctors, 5,000 nurses

PepsiCo, BRAC to provide meals to virus-hit families

Rohingya man dies in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.