80-year-old man beats coronavirus, greeted with flowers in Bangladesh

The medical staff at the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital, or DCIH, in Rangpur greeted the elderly man with flowers while he was leaving the hospital nine days after his admission on Wednesday.

The octogenarian, a follower of Tablighi Jamaat who returned from Dhaka around a month ago, is a resident of Auliaganj village in Rangpur’s Badarganj Upazila.

He travelled from one mosque to another to attend lectures and call people to prayers in Dhaka. He was physically ill at that time, said Dr SM Nurunnabi, coordinator of the DCIH.

“He showed symptoms of the virus after going to his daughter-in-law’s house at Khamar Mor intersection in Rangpur Sadar. He went to receive treatment at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Arp 14,” Nurunnabi said.

“The sample of the elderly man was collected that day and the report came back positive on Apt 16. He was subsequently advised to get admitted to the RMCH.”

The octogenarian was sent to DCIH later on Apr 20. The hospital discharged him after he twice tested negative for the virus.