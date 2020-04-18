Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency

Testing for COVID-19 is being conducted in nine facilities in Dhaka, including the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), and eight centres elsewhere in the country.

Here’s a list of numbers that could come in handy in case of emergency:

DHAKA

IEDCR: 02-9898796, 10655, 01944333222, email: iedcrcovid19@gmail.com

Institute of Public Health: 02-8821361

Armed Forces Institute of Pathology: 01769-016616

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University: 01866-637482

Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital and Child Health Research Foundation: 02-48110117

9 am - 2 pm: 01880156639, 01701265193, 01755507465

2 pm - 7 pm: 01701265184, 01709958448, 01880156635

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b): 09666-771100

Institute of Developing Science and Health Initiative and Health Services (ideSHi) - 01793-163304

Dhaka National Institute of Laboratory Medicine: 02-913917

Dhaka Medical College Hospital: 02-55165088

OUTSIDE DHAKA

Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases, Chattogram: 02-88075042, 02-88075043

Rangpur Medical College: 0521-63388

Rajshahi Medical College: 0721-772150

Mymensingh Medical College: 01306497095, 01306497096

Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital: 01700943274

Khulna Medical College: 081-760350

Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College: 0431-2173547, 01711352119

Cox's Bazar Medical College: 01713160093, 01675233455, 01715282637, 01711860111

OTHER HOTLINES

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS): 16263

National Call Centre: 333

To report rumours or disinformation, dial: 999 or 9512264, 9514988

For burial assistance, contact joint secretaries to the health ministry on: 01712080983 and 01552204208

National helpline for violence against women and children: 109

To provide information on suspected COVID-19 patients, visit: https://corona.gov.bd/affected