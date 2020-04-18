Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
Published: 18 Apr 2020 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 12:30 PM BdST
As the novel coronavirus outbreak intensifies in Bangladesh, the government has launched several emergency hotlines for citizens seeking guidance and forwarding concerns about COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19 is being conducted in nine facilities in Dhaka, including the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), and eight centres elsewhere in the country.
Here’s a list of numbers that could come in handy in case of emergency:
DHAKA
IEDCR: 02-9898796, 10655, 01944333222, email: iedcrcovid19@gmail.com
Institute of Public Health: 02-8821361
Armed Forces Institute of Pathology: 01769-016616
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University: 01866-637482
Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital and Child Health Research Foundation: 02-48110117
9 am - 2 pm: 01880156639, 01701265193, 01755507465
2 pm - 7 pm: 01701265184, 01709958448, 01880156635
International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b): 09666-771100
Institute of Developing Science and Health Initiative and Health Services (ideSHi) - 01793-163304
Dhaka National Institute of Laboratory Medicine: 02-913917
Dhaka Medical College Hospital: 02-55165088
OUTSIDE DHAKA
Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases, Chattogram: 02-88075042, 02-88075043
Rangpur Medical College: 0521-63388
Rajshahi Medical College: 0721-772150
Mymensingh Medical College: 01306497095, 01306497096
Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital: 01700943274
Khulna Medical College: 081-760350
Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College: 0431-2173547, 01711352119
Cox's Bazar Medical College: 01713160093, 01675233455, 01715282637, 01711860111
OTHER HOTLINES
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS): 16263
National Call Centre: 333
To report rumours or disinformation, dial: 999 or 9512264, 9514988
For burial assistance, contact joint secretaries to the health ministry on: 01712080983 and 01552204208
National helpline for violence against women and children: 109
To provide information on suspected COVID-19 patients, visit: https://corona.gov.bd/affected
