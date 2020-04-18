Bangladesh asks nurses not to speak to media amid COVID-19 crisis

All the officials and other staff members under the Department of Nursing and Midwifery cannot even speak publicly without permission in line with the rules for public servants, its Director General Siddika Akter said in an office order on Friday.

She ordered the nurses not to discuss anything with or give statements or views to any newspaper or other news media.

A number of media outlets published reports recently on the shortage of food for nurses at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, which has been designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Among the 1,838 confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, 96 are health workers, including nurses and doctors.