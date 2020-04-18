Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh asks nurses not to speak to media amid COVID-19 crisis

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2020 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 01:17 AM BdST

The government has asked nurses not to speak to the media amid the coronavirus crisis following criticism over reported shortage of food for health workers at a key facility for COVID-19 patients.

All the officials and other staff members under the Department of Nursing and Midwifery cannot even speak publicly without permission in line with the rules for public servants, its Director General Siddika Akter said in an office order on Friday.

She ordered the nurses not to discuss anything with or give statements or views to any newspaper or other news media.

A number of media outlets published reports recently on the shortage of food for nurses at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, which has been designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Among the 1,838 confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, 96 are health workers, including nurses and doctors.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh reports 15 more virus deaths

UNO, OC sued over relief fraud

Minister’s bodyguard kills friend in Gazipur: police

Authorities at Dhaka’s Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital launch one-stop services designating a separate counter for treatment of flu patients with symptoms like cough and fever, which are similar to those of COVID-19, amid a global coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

ACC warns against health worker eviction

Tremor felt in Chattogram

Tremor felt in Chattogram

Army man dies in Dhaka crash

Don’t act inhumanely: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.