Narayanganj DC tests negative for coronavirus

Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz said the test results came from the government’s disease control agency IEDCR on Thursday.

“He [Jasim] is fine now,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Selim Reza said.

Jasim, who is heading the district committee to fight the coronavirus, went into quarantine on Wednesday after falling sick.

Civil Surgeon Imtiaz and Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Jahidul Islam also self-isolated themselves. Imtiaz is member secretary to the committee while Jahidul is the focal person.

In a dramatic escalation of measures, Narayanganj was the first district in Bangladesh to go on complete lockdown from Wednesday as dozens of coronavirus cases have been detected there.

HOSPITAL REOPENS AFTER DISINFECTION

The emergency and outpatient departments of the Narayaganj General Hospital reopened on Thursday on being disinfected.

The civil surgeon had announced the closure of the departments on Monday night.

Work to transform another hospital with 300 beds at Khanpur for treatment of COVID-19 patients was under way, Health Officer Jahidul said.