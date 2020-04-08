Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader

Ruhul Amin, 22, uploaded a video on a YouTube channel called ‘Taz TV’ claiming the road transport and bridges minister had caught the coronavirus, the police said.

They arrested Ruhul at his house at Bagmara Main Road on Tuesday evening, Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu, additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said.

Ruhul hails from Bagerhat’s Shoronkhola Upazila.

The video he uploaded is “fake news and provocative”, Moniruzzaman said.

A case was filed against Ruhul under the Digital Security Act at Khulna Sadar Police Station, Moniruzzaman added.

The police have bolstered efforts to prevent the spread of rumours, especially about the coronavirus, amid the outbreak.

They have made a number of arrests and asked the telecom regulators to block over 150 social media accounts that spread rumours.