Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2020 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 09:50 PM BdST
Police have arrested a young man in Khulna on charges of spreading rumours about Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
Ruhul Amin, 22, uploaded a video on a YouTube channel called ‘Taz TV’ claiming the road transport and bridges minister had caught the coronavirus, the police said.
They arrested Ruhul at his house at Bagmara Main Road on Tuesday evening, Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu, additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said.
Ruhul hails from Bagerhat’s Shoronkhola Upazila.
The video he uploaded is “fake news and provocative”, Moniruzzaman said.
A case was filed against Ruhul under the Digital Security Act at Khulna Sadar Police Station, Moniruzzaman added.
The police have bolstered efforts to prevent the spread of rumours, especially about the coronavirus, amid the outbreak.
They have made a number of arrests and asked the telecom regulators to block over 150 social media accounts that spread rumours.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed seeks presidential pardon
- Agrani Bank principal branch locked down as official is infected with coronavirus
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Govt appoints 55 officials to oversee virus relief programme for poor
- Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline to Apr 16 amid coronavirus uncertainty
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Farmers feed unsold flower harvest to livestock as virus lockdown bites
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Wait on for death warrant as Bangabandhu killer Mazed is caught effortlessly
Most Read
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- Memo sent to Ganabhaban to make Benazir IGP
- H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves for London
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Wait on for death warrant as Bangabandhu killer Mazed is caught effortlessly