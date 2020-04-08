First COVID-19 case puts Tangail on lockdown, defiant people flogged on street

The local authorities agreed on the emergency measure in a meeting at the Circuit House on Tuesday. Top officials of the local administration, police, army and public representatives were present.

The lockdown will be effective until further notice, Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam said.

Special check-posts with district magistrates have been set up at key points and the entrances of the municipality to curb public movement.

Small vehicles have been banned during the lockdown. Emergency goods supply, such as medicine and perishable products, are out of the lockdown’s purview.

All markets and shops other than those selling essential goods will remain closed.

Earlier in the day, the municipality authorities caned people indiscriminately for staying outdoors.

Tangail Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Municipality Panel Mayor Saifuzzaman Sohel, and Ward-12 Councillor Aminur Rahman, among others, took part in the so-called awareness campaign.

“We are trying to scare the people for their own good,” Aminur told bdnews24.com.

Videos of Aminur and others caning people on streets have gone viral on social media, drawing both criticism and support.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar Roy said it is unlawful to club someone.

Civil Surgeon Mohammad Wahiduzzaman said the government’s disease control agency IEDCR conducted test on specimens from 77 people of Tangail and one of them tested positive.

The patient returned home after falling ill in Narayanganj three days ago, he said.