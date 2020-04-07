Memo sent to Ganabhaban to make Benazir IGP
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 09:45 PM BdST
A memo has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make RAB chief Benazir Ahmed the inspector general of police.
He has been heading the elite police force for around four and a half years.
At least two sources in the home ministry and Bangladesh Police confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
Another two sources familiar with this matter also indicated that the RAB chief is almost certain to succeed the current IGP.
The 25-month tenure of IGP Mohammad Javed Patwary, an officer who is known to be trusted by Hasina, is ending on Apr 13.
There are discussions that he might be given some other charge on contract.
The home ministry source said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal signed the memo on Tuesday after it was prepared on Monday.
It was sent to the Ganabhaban in the afternoon, another source in the Bangladesh Police confirmed.
The home ministry source said a separate memo was also sent for the prime minister’s approval to appoint Abdullah Al-Mamun, the incumbent chief of police’s Criminal Investigation Department, as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion.
More to follow
