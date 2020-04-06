DMP orders superstores, kitchen markets shut by 7pm amid coronavirus crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 05:57 PM BdST
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police ordered superstores and kitchen markets in Dhaka to close by 7pm every day as the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh continued to intensify.
All other corner shops in residential areas must shut by 2pm, according to DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.
Shops that defy the directive will be forced to shut down in the public interest, he told bdnews24.com on Monday.
