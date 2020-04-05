Home > Bangladesh

Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 08:33 PM BdST

The Islamic Foundation has published timings of Sehri or Suhoor and Iftar for the Ramadan which is expected to begin on Apr 25, a date subject to the sighting of moon.

Muslims in Dhaka and adjacent areas will have to finish their Sehri by 4:05am for fasting on the first day of Ramadan.

They will break the fast with the Iftar meal at 6:28pm.

They will begin saying their Tarabih prayers on the eve of the start of Ramadan after a national committee reports the sighting of the Ramadan moon in the country.

This year, Ramadan will be observed at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic with no end in sight as there is no vaccine or treatment of the disease.

The government has announced a lockdown until Apr 14, with offices, work places, educational institutions and transport system shut.

The following images show the Islamic Foundation’s schedule of 2020 Ramadan timings in Bangla:

