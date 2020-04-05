Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina opens media briefing on coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 10:18 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is updating the media on the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s efforts to tackle it.

Hasina is expected to highlight the possible impact of the pandemic on the economy and outline the strategy to overcome the situation, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

The briefing is being televised live from the prime minister’s official residence Ganabhaban.

The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.

That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ctg patient’s daughter hid his illness

100 social media accounts face suspension

Hasina to brief Sunday

Launches to double up as isolation centres

Mohakhali Flyover and Airport road have fallen silent. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Transport shutdown extended to Apr 11

RAB man tests positive for coronavirus in Teknaf

Bangladesh confirms two more virus deaths

Tabligh Jamaat's annual congregation Biswa Ijtema began on the bank of the Turag river in Gazipur's Tongi on Friday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

321 foreigners put into mosques

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.