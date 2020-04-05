PM Hasina opens media briefing on coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 10:18 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is updating the media on the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s efforts to tackle it.
Hasina is expected to highlight the possible impact of the pandemic on the economy and outline the strategy to overcome the situation, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.
The briefing is being televised live from the prime minister’s official residence Ganabhaban.
The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.
That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.
