PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 11:04 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a Tk 727.5 billion stimulus package to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Related Stories
The prime minister made the announcement in a media briefing televised live from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.
Hasina cited the potential impact of the virus on inward remittances, the stockmarket and low-income groups.
People with low income will be affected by the impact of the outbreak as economic costs will deepen in the days to come, Hasina said.
The government will increase public expenditure to keep up growth momentum and will discourage officials’ foreign visits to cut costs, she said.
The government will prioritise fiscal packages and low-cost loans for businesses, including small and medium enterprises.
The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.
That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- PM Hasina opens media briefing on coronavirus
- Police want over 100 social media accounts suspended over coronavirus rumours
- Chattogram COVID-19 patient’s Saudi returnee daughter accused of hiding info
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Bangladesh to use launches as isolation centres amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- 7 houses on lockdown in Teknaf as RAB man tests positive for the coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
Most Read
- Stung by criticism, BGMEA urges owners to shut factories. It’s too late
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- Chattogram COVID-19 patient’s Saudi returnee daughter accused of hiding info
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Police want over 100 social media accounts suspended over coronavirus rumours