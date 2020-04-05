PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact

The prime minister made the announcement in a media briefing televised live from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Hasina cited the potential impact of the virus on inward remittances, the stockmarket and low-income groups.

People with low income will be affected by the impact of the outbreak as economic costs will deepen in the days to come, Hasina said.

The government will increase public expenditure to keep up growth momentum and will discourage officials’ foreign visits to cut costs, she said.

The government will prioritise fiscal packages and low-cost loans for businesses, including small and medium enterprises.

The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.

That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.