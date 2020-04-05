Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 11:04 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a Tk 727.5 billion stimulus package to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Related Stories

The prime minister made the announcement in a media briefing televised live from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Hasina cited the potential impact of the virus on inward remittances, the stockmarket and low-income groups.

People with low income will be affected by the impact of the outbreak as economic costs will deepen in the days to come, Hasina said.

The government will increase public expenditure to keep up growth momentum and will discourage officials’ foreign visits to cut costs, she said.

The government will prioritise fiscal packages and low-cost loans for businesses, including small and medium enterprises.

The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.

That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus

Hasina opens news briefing on virus steps

Ctg patient’s daughter hid his illness

100 social media accounts face suspension

Hasina to brief Sunday

Launches to double up as isolation centres

Mohakhali Flyover and Airport road have fallen silent. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Transport shutdown extended to Apr 11

RAB man tests positive for coronavirus in Teknaf

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.