Dhaka South City Corp CEO under fire for sprinkling cash among the poor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2020 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 09:06 PM BdST
The chief executive officer of Dhaka South City Corporation has come under heavy criticism after sprinkling money towards people seeking aid a week into the general holidays due to the coronavirus.
As part of a DSCC initiative amid the shutdown to halt the spread of the pandemic, CEO Shah Md Imdadul Haque went to the capital’s Science Laboratory locality to provide aid to the poor people on Tuesday.
The crowd grew larger and stumbled over onto Imdadul and he got into his car to avoid the gathering.
Images showed people surrounding his car and him throwing cash into the air. This created a rush among the aid-seeking crowd as they all scrambled to gather the scattered money.
The government has announced nationwide general holidays as a preventive measure against the outbreak of the virus, leaving a great number of people jobless. Dhaka South City Corporation took steps to provide aid to the people who have seen their income stream dry up.
Imdadul’s actions were subject to heavy criticism on social media.
bdnews24.com tried to reach Imdadul over his mobile phone but the calls went unanswered.
DSCC Mayor Md Sayeed Khokon said he was unaware of the incident and that it came to his attention after images were shared on social media.
He insisted that the CEO’s intention was good.
“He went there for a good cause. But the place got crowded and it became unmanageable. It may have happened due to that.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh to resume postal services on limited scale during virus shutdown
- Hasina orders govt officials to wear masks while on duty
- Govt announces newspapers, fuel as emergency services during virus shutdown
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
- Bangladesh health minister, official say people are averse to COVID-19 testing
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
- RAB halts interrogating Papia as she complains of fever
- Bangladesh suspends Pahela Baishakh celebrations amid coronavirus crisis
Most Read
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Scientists find correlation between mandatory TB vaccines and fewer coronavirus deaths
- Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit
- COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths nearing 50,000: WHO
- Zantac products should not be sold or used, FDA warns, citing cancer danger
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz