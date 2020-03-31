Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Mar 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 03:25 PM BdST

The government has extended the shutdown of offices and workplaces to April 9, merging it with the following two-day weekend, amid fears over a coronavirus outbreak.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The general holidays have been extended to Apr 9 as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Farhad.

With the following two-day weekend, offices will remain shut until Apr 11, he added.

A notice will be issued later on Tuesday.

