Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge

Passengers can use Biman Bangladesh’s flights which are still open to London and Manchester, the British High Commission in Dhaka has tweeted.

Separately, the US Embassy in Dhaka has said it is working on securing a flight to the United States in the next few days for US citizens and their family members who wish to depart Bangladesh.

“We do not yet have exact dates or times,” the embassy said on its website.

Bangladesh confirmed four more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total of positive tests to 48. The death toll has remained unchanged at five.