Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 03:57 PM BdST
Britain has advised its citizens to leave Bangladesh as coronavirus cases are surging.
Passengers can use Biman Bangladesh’s flights which are still open to London and Manchester, the British High Commission in Dhaka has tweeted.
Separately, the US Embassy in Dhaka has said it is working on securing a flight to the United States in the next few days for US citizens and their family members who wish to depart Bangladesh.
“We do not yet have exact dates or times,” the embassy said on its website.
Bangladesh confirmed four more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total of positive tests to 48. The death toll has remained unchanged at five.
বাংলাদেশে অবস্থানরত ব্রিটিশ নাগরিকদের উদ্দেশ্যে বলছি: ঢাকা থেকে লন্ডন ও ম্যানচ্যাস্টারের বিমান ফ্লাইট এখনো সচল আছে। আমরা আপনাকে যুক্তরাজ্যে ফিরে যাওয়ার উপদেশ দিচ্ছি। pic.twitter.com/Shj0PV6UKG— UK in Bangladesh #StayHomeSaveLives (@UKinBangladesh) March 27, 2020
