BKMEA instructs members to shut factories amid surging virus cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Mar 2020 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 04:36 PM BdST

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BKMEA, has instructed all members to announce a production shutdown.

That follows similar advice by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association recommending a manufacturing shutdown amid surging coronavirus cases.

BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman announced the decision from a media briefing on Friday.

He advised workers to avoid any travel during the holidays, requesting them to stay at home.

More to follow

