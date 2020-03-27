BKMEA instructs members to shut factories amid surging virus cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 04:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BKMEA, has instructed all members to announce a production shutdown.
That follows similar advice by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association recommending a manufacturing shutdown amid surging coronavirus cases.
BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman announced the decision from a media briefing on Friday.
He advised workers to avoid any travel during the holidays, requesting them to stay at home.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police aid people of low-income as income collapses amid coronavirus restrictions
- Bangladesh Islamic leaders call for limited prayer time in mosques
- Man dies after week of fever and cough, sample sent to IEDCR
- Suspect in AL leader murder found dead in Satkhira
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
- Information ministry cancels order on media monitoring over COVID-19 rumours
- Limit presence during Friday prayers at mosques for coronavirus: Islamic Foundation
- China sends 20,000 coronavirus testing kits, PPEs to Bangladesh
- Eerily quiet Dhaka is a ‘haunted city’ in ‘war’ against coronavirus
- Overwhelming risks for vulnerable groups as coronavirus spreads
Most Read
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- Porn site's free service during coronavirus raises sex trafficking fears
- Eerily quiet Dhaka is a ‘haunted city’ in ‘war’ against coronavirus
- Limit presence during Friday prayers at mosques for coronavirus: Islamic Foundation
- Bangladesh apparel exporters’ lobby advises production shutdown after coronavirus bailout announced
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
- British firm says antibody test is being validated
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected
- Confirmed coronavirus infections pass 500,000 worldwide as US overtakes China, Italy
- Bangladesh deploys 15 officials to monitor TV coverage of coronavirus