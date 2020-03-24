Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2020 04:36 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 05:04 AM BdST
The government has removed Shah Alam from the office of the civil surgeon of Brahmanbaria after he hosted a wedding party for her daughter with dozens of guests amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Directorate General of Health Services made him an Officer on Special Duty or OSD in a circular dated Sunday on orders from President Md Abdul Hamid.
