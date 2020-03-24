Home > Bangladesh

Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 04:36 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 05:04 AM BdST

The government has removed Shah Alam from the office of the civil surgeon of Brahmanbaria after he hosted a wedding party for her daughter with dozens of guests amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Directorate General of Health Services made him an Officer on Special Duty or OSD in a circular dated Sunday on orders from President Md Abdul Hamid.

Mohammad Ekramullah, an assistant director at the directorate, was named as Alam’s replacement in the district.

