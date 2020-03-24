Bangladesh suspends all rail services, except freight trains, indefinitely
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2020 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 03:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh has suspended all rail services, except freight trains, indefinitely amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Railway Minister Nurul Islam made the announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus
- Factory owners do not want production to stop amid coronavirus threat
- Freight train derails in Sirajganj, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka
- Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak
- Elderly woman who died in Sylhet wasn’t a coronavirus patient, says IEDCR
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed after daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Feni home ‘locked down’ as suspected coronavirus patient flees
- BUET ‘locks down’ Dhakeshwari area after resident is infected
- Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Bangladesh Army to assist civil administration in coronavirus fight
- Bangladesh registers third coronavirus death; the number of infected rises to 33
- Two garment factories shut down in Savar
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
- US court dismisses Bangladesh Bank’s conspiracy charges against RCBC in $81m reserve hacking
- Limited bank services during Mar 26-Apr 4 holidays over coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality
- BUET ‘locks down’ Dhakeshwari area after resident is infected
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis