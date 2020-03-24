Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh suspends all rail services, except freight trains, indefinitely

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 03:06 PM BdST

Bangladesh has suspended all rail services, except freight trains, indefinitely amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam made the announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

More to follow

