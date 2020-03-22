Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 04:39 PM BdST
A returnee from India and another person have died in Khulna Medical College Hospital after showing symptoms of coronavirus infections.
But doctors could not confirm their cases as no tests were carried out.
One of them was from Bagerhat’s Mongla, said ATM Monjur Morshed, director of the hospital. The 43-year-old was admitted to the hospital at 1pm Thursday with fever, respiratory problems, sore throat and coughs. He breathed his last around 9:30pm.
The other used to live in Narail. He returned from India about a week ago. As he began showing symptoms of the disease, he was treated locally. He was then taken to the hospital on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated. He died there. Doctors suspect that he was also suffering from heart disease.
Their families have been recommended for home quarantine.
