Students must stay home in the time of coronavirus, government warns

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Mar 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 11:38 PM BdST

The government has warned students against going out of home as all the educational institutions across Bangladesh are closed from Mar 18 to Mar 31 as part of efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

The education ministry in a statement on Wednesday said many students were seen roaming around or hanging out. 

“The guardians were asked to keep the students at home, but many are touring with their family, even in Cox’s Bazar sea-beach, considering the shutdown as holidays,” the ministry said.

District administrations and police were asked to take steps to send students home if they are seen outside, it said.

Citing news reports, the statement said some private coaching centres were not following the shutdown order. “Related authorities have been asked to take steps against these coaching centres,” it said.

