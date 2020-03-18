Students must stay home in the time of coronavirus, government warns
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 11:38 PM BdST
The government has warned students against going out of home as all the educational institutions across Bangladesh are closed from Mar 18 to Mar 31 as part of efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
The education ministry in a statement on Wednesday said many students were seen roaming around or hanging out.
“The guardians were asked to keep the students at home, but many are touring with their family, even in Cox’s Bazar sea-beach, considering the shutdown as holidays,” the ministry said.
District administrations and police were asked to take steps to send students home if they are seen outside, it said.
Citing news reports, the statement said some private coaching centres were not following the shutdown order. “Related authorities have been asked to take steps against these coaching centres,” it said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh suspends cultural activities after first coronavirus death
- Govt will do whatever it takes to save people from coronavirus: Quader
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Man fined Tk 50,000 for breaking quarantine rules in Shariatpur
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- Islamic Foundation urges returnees, suspected coronavirus patients to avoid mosques
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- New coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days: study
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
- What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus
- China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine: state media