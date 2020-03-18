Home > Bangladesh

Man fined Tk 50,000 for breaking quarantine rules in Shariatpur

  Shariatpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Mar 2020 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 01:53 PM BdST

A mobile court in Shariatpur has fined another man Tk 50,000 for breaking home quarantine rules.

Robin Sardar, 30, was penalised on Tuesday night, said Naria Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman. 

Robin returned from Italy on Mar 8, said OC Hafizur. He was spotted roaming around on his motorcycle in Chakad bazar area on Tuesday night, the OC said, adding Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam subsequently fined Robin Tk 50,000 after setting up a mobile court.

Two returnees from Saudi Arabia and Italy were fined for the same offence in Shariatpur on Monday. The administration also fined two people in Manikganj.

