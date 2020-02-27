Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 06:39 PM BdST
A Bangladesh national belonging to the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB, has been convicted by an Indian court of money laundering and terror financing in connection with the 2014 Burdwan blast case, reports India Today.
An Indian national has also been convicted in the case, according to the report.
The Bangladeshi national has been identified as ‘Rahamatullah’ alias ‘Sajid’, a member of JMB terror outfit, while the Indian national as Mohammed Burhan.
Both of them were convicted under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA by a Kolkata court on Wednesday, officials said.
In 2014, the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, booked the two and a few others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Explosive Substances Act.
On Oct 2 that year, an explosion took place in a house located at Khagragarh locality of Burdwan town in West Bengal leading to the death of two people and injuring a few others.
"It was a result of a larger ongoing conspiracy of JMB, an Islamic terrorist organisation operating primarily in Bangladesh," the case record stated.
The Enforcement Directorate filed a criminal case of money laundering based on an FIR filed by the NIA and later attached, under PMLA, land plots in Simulia village of Burdwan and two bank accounts linked to the two convicts.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh militant among two convicted of terror financing in Burdwan blast case
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
- Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
- Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors
- Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz's flat burgled
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday
- No need to divide disciplines at SSC level: PM
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Saudi Arabia places temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus