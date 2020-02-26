Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 04:47 PM BdST
The newly-elected mayors and councillors to Dhaka's bifurcated city corporations are set to take their oaths of office on Thursday.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Prime Minister's Office at 10:30am, Secretary to the Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed confirmed.
The polls to the Dhaka city corporations were held on Feb 1. Awami League-backed candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam were elected mayors of Dhaka South and Dhaka North respectively.
Nevertheless, the two mayors-elect will have to wait until mid-May to assume their offices.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court bans two books for ‘hurting religious sentiment’
- President Hamid leaves Dhaka on 11-day visit to Uruguay, UK
- Two killed in Demra motorcycle crash
- Drug suspect killed in Kushtia police 'shootout'
- Ferry operations resume along Daulatdia-Paturia route after five hours
- Fog halts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route
- Two women killed in suspected hit-and-run near Mohakhali flyover in Dhaka
- Four dead as SUV hits auto-rickshaw head-on in Laxmipur
- TIB says ACC goes tough on opposition, soft on ruling party
- HC orders govt to declare March 7 'Historic National Day'
Most Read
- Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injured
- Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
- AL discloses ‘scandalous’ stories to divert public attention: BNP on Papia, casino scam