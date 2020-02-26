Home > Bangladesh

Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath Thursday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 04:47 PM BdST

The newly-elected mayors and councillors to Dhaka's bifurcated city corporations are set to take their oaths of office on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Prime Minister's Office at 10:30am, Secretary to the Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed confirmed.

"The prime minister will administer the oaths to the mayors at the Shapla Hall. The newly-elected councillors to general wards and reserved women's seats will also be sworn in," he said.

The polls to the Dhaka city corporations were held on Feb 1. Awami League-backed candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam were elected mayors of Dhaka South and Dhaka North respectively.

Nevertheless, the two mayors-elect will have to wait until mid-May to assume their offices.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2 women die in Dhaka crash

Hamid leaves for Uruguay, UK

HC bans two books for 'hurting religious beliefs'

2 bike riders die in Demra crash

Declare March 7 'Historic National Day': HC

Ferry services halted on Daulatdia-Paturia route

Man to die for murder of mother in Kushtia

Two more Narayanganj gas fire victims die

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.