High Court bans two books for ‘hurting religious sentiment’

The books, ‘Diya Arefin,’and ‘Diya Arefiner Nanir Bani, are authored by blogger Diyarshi Arag and published by Srishtighar Prokashana.

The court ordered the director general of Bangla Academy to pull the books from stalls at the Ekushey Book Fair.

It also ordered the home secretary and deputy commissioners in Dhaka and Narayanganj to take necessary action towards implementing the court order.

Justice Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order after lawyer Azharullah Bhuiyan filed a complaint over the books.

“The books created an adverse reaction among lawyers. I drew the attention of the court after they informed me about the books,” Azharullah said.

The contents of both the books ‘hurt religious beliefs and an individual's right to clothing’, the lawyer added.