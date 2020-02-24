Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 12:44 PM BdST
The Migrant Workers' Centre or MWC in Singapore is sending a $10,000 donation via telegraphic bank transfer to the family of a 39-year-old Bangladeshi worker who tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 8, reports The Straits Times.
The donation comprises contributions from the worker's employer Yi-Ke Innovations, Leo dormitory operator Mini-Environment Services and the MWC.
The worker, who was staying at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit, became Singapore's 42nd case of the virus.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the MWC said it has been "a distressing period of time for his family as he is the sole breadwinner".
The centre had contacted his next of kin through his employer soon after he was hospitalised, and has been providing the family with updates on his condition.
"We hope that the timely updates could offer them some comfort and solace during this period of time," the MWC added.
The $10,000 assistance package is meant to help the worker's family take care of urgent purchases or payments associated with day-to-day expenses or other financial needs, the centre said.
The Government will bear the cost of the worker's medical treatment during his stay in hospital. Four other Bangladeshi workers have been infected with the coronavirus.
The MWC said it has been receiving offers of donations to help migrant workers who are hospitalised.
It assured the public that the workers' welfare is "being taken care of and they will receive the necessary help and assistance".
"In the event that their condition takes a turn for the worse, the MWC may decide to hold a public fund-raising," it added.
