Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
Published: 24 Feb 2020 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 09:32 PM BdST
Five senior generals have been given new responsibilities in a major shake-up in the top brass of the Bangladesh Army.
Md Saiful Alam of the 11th Infantry Division has replaced Md Saiful Abedin as director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI.
Maj Gen Md Saiful Alam
Maj Gen Md Saiful Abedin
Maj Gen Akbar Hossain
Maj Gen Md Enayet Ullah
Maj Gen Mohammad Humayun Kabir
He has replaced Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is going to Jashore as the GOC of the 55th Infantry Division.
