Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2020 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 09:32 PM BdST

Five senior generals have been given new responsibilities in a major shake-up in the top brass of the Bangladesh Army.

Md Saiful Alam of the 11th Infantry Division has replaced Md Saiful Abedin as director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI.

Maj Gen Md Saiful Alam

Maj Gen Md Saiful Alam

Maj Gen Md Saiful Abedin

Maj Gen Md Saiful Abedin

Abedin has been appointed general officer commanding or GOC of the 9th Infantry Division in Savar after his three-year stint in the powerful spy agency of the military.

Maj Gen Akbar Hossain

Maj Gen Akbar Hossain

Maj Gen Md Enayet Ullah

Maj Gen Md Enayet Ullah

Maj Gen Akbar Hossain, who was the GOC in Savar, will now work as commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur.

Maj Gen Mohammad Humayun Kabir

Maj Gen Mohammad Humayun Kabir

His predecessor at the college, Md Enayet Ullah, has been made adjutant general at the Army Headquarters.

He has replaced Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is going to Jashore as the GOC of the 55th Infantry Division.

