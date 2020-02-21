Bangladesh envoy discusses Modi’s Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2020 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 06:07 PM BdST
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, describing the architect of Bangladesh's Liberation War as a global leader who Indians remember with 'profound respect'.
It came after Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran paid a courtesy call on the minister at his office in New Delhi on Friday.
During the meeting, Imran discussed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Bangladesh to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman set to be held in Dhaka on March 17.
Bangladesh will commence the formal celebrations of the centenary, known as Mujib Year, on March 17 to mark the Father of the Nation's birthday.
Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the excellent bilateral relations between the two South Asian neighbours and said India attaches special importance to its relations with Bangladesh.
“There are lots of respect and goodwill for Bangladeshis in India,” he said.
Imran conveyed Dhaka’s appreciation for India’s friendly gesture to evacuate several Bangladeshis stranded in China’s Hubei province in the wake of an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus there.
He also conveyed Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s regards to Jaishankar.
Jaishankar assured Imran of his fullest cooperation during his tenure as Bangladesh envoy in India while the high commissioner also pledged to do his best to take the bilateral relations to even greater heights.
